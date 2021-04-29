Creative Corner: NSU Producing Artistic Director Anthony Stockard

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Anthony Stockard’s love for the arts began at a young age, from participating in the youth choir to his high school marching band. However, when he went off to college, he decided to major in English education.

That was until one fateful day when he was given the opportunity to work on a movie set, and the rest is history. The accomplished thespian went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts Theatre Arts from Alabama State University, a graduate study in Classical Acting from the University of Alabama, and a Masters in Theatre Arts from Brandeis University. Stockard’s long, successful career includes off-broadway performances, in addition to landing roles in television and film.

Stockard continues to have a successful career on stage and behind the scenes as a producing artistic director of the award-winning Norfolk State University Theatre Company.

Listen in as Stockard sits down with WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis to discuss the life-changing moment that turned him to acting, his role in rebranding NSU Theatre Company, in addition to upcoming performances for the spring and summer season.