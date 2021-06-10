Creative Corner: Nastassja Swift

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY)– This week, WAVY TV-10’s Symone Davis sits down with visual artist Nastassja Swift. The Hampton Roads native was introduced to art through her mother, and decided early on she wanted to create masterful work full-time.

Swift earned a bachelor’s degree in Fine Art from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is now the owner and artist of D for Dolls, an online collection of handmade needle felted figures. Along with being a doll maker, she works with fiber, audio, performance, and film within her studio practice.

Swift’s most recent project is a solo exhibition titled “Canaan: when I read your letter, I feel your voice.” It’s a multi-layered installation and collaborative performance that intimately displays the exchange between Swift and her brother, who is currently incarcerated within the Virginia Department of Corrections.

You can check out the solo exhibition at the Historic Hampton Courthouse on Fridays and Saturdays through June 26. Admission is free and open to the public.