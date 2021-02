VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- On this week’s episode of Creative Corner, Symone Davis sits down with singer-songwriter K’bana Blaq.

His bold sense of style and powerful sound make him a force to be reckoned with. Through this conversation, you’ll learn about his musical inspirations, the meaning behind his name, and his proudest career moment thus far.

To learn more about K’Bana Blaq, follow his page on Instagram.