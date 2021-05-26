Creative Corner: Deirdre Love

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For more than two decades, young people have flocked to Deirdre Love, AKA Mama Love. It’s not because of her cool dreadlocks, or heartwarming smile (those are an added bonus), but for her ability to make each and every person she comes across feel seen and heard.

The founder of nonprofit, Teens with a Purpose, comes from an art background, writing, performing spoken word as a child. So it comes as no surprise her journey led her to create an organization where local teens can express themselves through music, visual arts, and poetry.

Listen in as Deirdre shares her journey with WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis. You’ll quickly find the love she has for the youth is authentic and pure, which is why her program continues to soar.