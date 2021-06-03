Creative Corner: Deborah Wallace

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Deborah Wallace is one accomplished woman. Hailing from Scotland, Wallace began her career in theater at a young age. Once her family relocated to Hampton Roads, she continued her career in performing arts at the Governor’s School.

She’s now an Emmy-nominated producer, writer, director and performer working in both film and theatre. As co-artistic director of the multi-award-winning International WOW Company, she collaborated on the production of more than 20 works for the stage and screen including the Academy Award-nominated, Emmy-winning documentary film, “Gasland.”

Wallace’s original plays have been presented by HERE Arts, The Ohio Theater, Ars Nova, New Dance Group, Incubator Arts Project, ODU Rep and the National Drama Theatre of Lithuania. Wallace is also a member of the Film Studies faculty at Old Dominion University.

Her latest project, “Shakespeare in the Plot,” is a weekend celebration set to take place in the NEON District July 23-25. The focal point of this three-day event will be a theatrical production of “Romeo and Juliet.”