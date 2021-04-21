Creative Corner: Danita Sanders

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Four years ago, Danita Sanders attended a paint and sip class with a friend. Little did she know that night would change her life forever.

The Hampton Roads native is now the proud owner of the Fenix Experience, where she provides services for community members looking for a creative outlet through paint parties.

Sanders sits down with WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis to discuss her journey to full-time entrepreneurship and the people who inspired her to take a leap of faith.

If you’re interested in learning more about The Fenix Experience and R&B and Paint, visit their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, in addition to their website thefenixexperience.com.