Creative Corner: Corey and Laquita Staten with Atumpan Edutainment

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY)– This week, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sits down with Corey and LaQuita Marie Staten, founders and artistic directors of Atumpan (The Talking Drums) Edutainment.

The nonprofit focuses on providing interactive education that includes hands-on engagement for audiences with repetition and team building to create implicit learning. They also are the artistic directors of a dance academy where participants can learn about world music, folklore, and dance.

This summer, the dynamic duo will host a performance workshop series, where residents can put their acting skills to the test. To learn more about Atumpan Edutainment, visit atumpanedutainment.com.