Creative Corner: Corey and Laquita Staten with Atumpan Edutainment

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY)– This week, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sits down with Corey and LaQuita Marie Staten, founders and artistic directors of Atumpan (The Talking Drums) Edutainment. 

The nonprofit focuses on providing interactive education that includes hands-on engagement for audiences with repetition and team building to create implicit learning. They also are the artistic directors of a dance academy where participants can learn about world music, folklore, and dance.

This summer, the dynamic duo will host a performance workshop series, where residents can put their acting skills to the test. To learn more about Atumpan Edutainment, visit atumpanedutainment.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***