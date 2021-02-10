Creative Corner: Comedian Jason Kypros

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This week’s guest on Living Local’s Creative Corner is comedian Jason Kypros. Born with a natural knack to make people laugh, the Hampton Roads native got his start in Los Angeles at the Groundlings Theatre & School.

Once, he returned to the 757, Kypros teamed up with fellow local comedian Brendan Hoyle to form Plan B Comedy, the resident comedy group at The Zeiders American Dream Theatre.

To learn more about Plan B Comedy, follow them on Facebook You can also learn about upcoming performances on thez.org/planbcomedy.