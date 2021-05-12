Creative Corner: Clayton Singleton

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY)– Whether he’s painting a mural in Downtown Norfolk or curating an art exhibition, Clayton Singleton continues to use his gifts to inspire the community.

The visual artist sat down with WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis to discuss the intersection between art and social activism, in addition to his role as an art educator for the Norfolk public school system.

Singleton is currently working on a new exhibit, Norfolk Republic, set to be on display at MacArthur Center from July 9 to Aug. 20.