Creative Corner: Author Jaylyn Brown

Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) — Valentine’s Day weekend may be over, but there’s still plenty of time to add a little romance to your life.

Local publicist Jaylyn Brown is the owner of The JB Agency, where she works with high-end clients from athletes to entertainers.

Recently, Brown decided to explore her other talent — writing. She just released her first novel, “She Loves Me Not.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Jaylyn Brown or her new book, reach out to her via Instagram: @thereal_jb.

