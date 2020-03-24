Nauticus encouraging creativity with underwater sea creature contest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Create a unique, deep sea creature for Nauticus and you might just win a dinner for four from a local restaurant and other goodies!

That’s right, Nauticus just launched a contest for house-bound families to get those creative juices flowing.

The Goal

Families must research the unique adaptations animals utilize to survive in the deep ocean. Then, using recyclable materials and other items found around their house, entrants will create the most extraordinary creature they can imagine.

All entrants must include a video or photograph with a description explaining how their creature survives the deep ocean. Entries can be submitted via the Nauticus website or posted on the entrant’s public Instagram (tagging @nauticusnorfolk), on their public Facebook (tagging @nauticus), or on the Facebook event page (tagging@nauticus).

The contest ends on Thursday, April 30. Winners will be selected every two weeks: One for “Best Looking Sea Creature” and one for “Most Unique Sea Creature.”

The Prices

Each winner will receive:

A take-out dinner for four (4) from a local restaurant

A selection of board games (delivered via Amazon)

A Voyage to the Deep prize package consisting of a Nauticus Family Plus Membership, BB64 Restaurant Gift Certificate, and a Banana Pier Gift Shop Gift Certificate.

With a price value of $400, winners will be announced on social media.

Learn more about the contest HERE.

