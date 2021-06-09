COVA Brewing Company joins 2021 virtual Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) —Norfolk Festevents and COVA Brewing Company have collaborated for the 2021 Norfolk Harborfest.

The collaboration, tabbed the Parade of Sails Pilsner, is currently on tap at COVA’s location in the East Beach area of Ocean View. The festival was moved to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The brewery is slated to host a “Steal the Pint Night” on Thursday, June 10, beginning at 4 p.m.

“As Norfolk residents ourselves, we know how big a role the annual Harborfest plays to the Hampton Roads community,” said COVA Brewing Company. “This event is a reminder to come together and celebrate what makes this city so special. We’re proud and excited to partner with Festevents to ensure that this year’s Harborfest is no different!”

For more information, go to CovaBrewCo.com.