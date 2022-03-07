Country star Maren Morris coming to Portsmouth

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maren Morris performs on stage for day 4 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Country star Maren Morris is latest major get for Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

The reigning Female Artist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music will perform Saturday, June 11 as part of her Humble Quest tour. Brent Cobb will be the opener.

Humble Quest is the name of her third major album, set to be released on March 25. The lead single, “Circles Around This Town,” was released back in January.

Tickets for Morris’ Portsmouth show go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

The 6,500-seat venue in downtown Portsmouth has continued to bring in big names after reopening following two years of costly repairs. H.E.R., Chaka Khan, Chicago, the Avett Brothers, Jack White and more are also on the schedule this year.