Country star Jon Pardi headlining Patriotic Festival in Norfolk

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you were disappointed you couldn’t see Jon Pardi after the 2020 Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach was canceled, you’re in luck.

The country star is headlining the 2022 Patriotic Festival, which has been moved to Norfolk.

Pardi will perform on Friday night of Memorial Day Weekend (Friday, May 27) at Scope Arena. Preferred reserved seats and VIP pit tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Organizers announced the festival’s move from Virginia Beach to Norfolk last month, citing the need for an indoor venue in case of inclement weather as the main reason.

