Country singer Luke Bryan returning to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Luke Bryan is bringing his “Raised Up Right” tour to Virginia Beach this July.

The July 7 show at the Virginia Beach amphitheater includes “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “There was this Girl” singer Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny, best known for “Drunk Me” and “Alcohol You Later.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on February 4 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com. Presale for Bryan’s fan club members starts Tuesday, February 1 at 8 a.m. and goes through Thursday, February 3 at 5 p.m.

The Virginia Beach show is the second stop on the tour, which goes until October. Here’s the full list of dates:

6/9/2022 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

7/7/2022 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/8/2022 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/9/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/21/2022 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/22/2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

7/28/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

7/29/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

7/30/2022 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

8/5/2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/14/2022 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/18/2022 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre**

8/19/2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

8/20/2022 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

8/25/2022 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center ++

8/26/2022 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

8/27/2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

9/8/2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

9/9/2022 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/29/2022 Estero, FL Hertz Arena*

9/30/2022 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/1/2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/6/2022 Southaven, MS Landers Center**

10/7/2022 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/8/2022 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

10/13/2022 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum**

10/14/2022 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater**

10/15/2022 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

10/27/2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/28/2022 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

**Mitchell only +DJ Rock

*Riley only + DJ Rock

++ on sale 3/25, 10am