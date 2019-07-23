Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Country artist Hunter Hayes to perform at JEB Little Creek Saturday

Credit – Fort Story Homes/Hunter Hayes Tour for the Troops

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Country artist Hunter Hayes will perform at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Saturday, July 27.

The country artist’s performance is part of the Tour for the Troops concert series hosting artists to perform for the military community.

The concert will be free to authorized military personnel and their guests only with gates opening at 5 p.m. for concert traffic and the music starting at 7 p.m.

Officials tell guests to use Gates 3 and 5 for base access which are located on Shore Drive between Diamond Springs Road and Independence Boulevard.

Security personnel will direct visitors to parking.

It is important to note that tailgating, bags, coolers, glass containers, video equipment, and pets are not permitted inside the concert ares.

Blankets, chairs, and other items are subject to search before entering the concert grounds.

