Concert in the Park: Virginia Symphony Orchestra offering free performance at Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform at Town Point Park for free.

The performance is set for Sunday, July 25, at 8 p.m. at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

This year’s show will be conducted by the world-renowned Morihiko Nakahara and will feature a wide variety of performances, including pieces from Mozart, Strauss, Rossini, Ponchielli, Williams, and many more.

Nakahara (pictured right) is in his 14th season as Music Director of the South Carolina Philharmonic, and also serves as Director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He recently completed a successful 18-year tenure as Resident Conductor of the Spokane Symphony Orchestra.

Town Point Park will open at 6 p.m. for pre-concert picnics with the show beginning at 8 p.m. and concluding at 10 p.m. Gourmet artisan foods and beverages will be available for purchase.