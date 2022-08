NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads community leaders along with Auntie Advocate are hosting a Hampton Roads Happiness Day in Norfolk.

This free event will take place on August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Huntersville Recreation Center, located at 830 Goff Street.

Attendees can take part in games that focus on building unity and stimulating mental health as well as enjoy a free lunch, school supplies, and guest speakers.

Those who would like to attend the event can register on their eventbrite page.