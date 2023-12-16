PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The local community in Portsmouth came together to ensure that children of incarcerated parents got to enjoy their Christmas season this year.

Building Resilience in Communities, Inc., held their 9th Annual It Takes a Village program. They partnered with Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office and local community to help around 200 children in Hampton Roads.

The children were given pretend money tagged with their parent’s name, and used this money to make “purchases” at the Winter Wonderland Toy Store, staffed by volunteers.