Community Connection: Suffolk community-wide BBQ

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY)– Next week, three local churches are teaming up to host a community wide BBQ. That’s right! Expect a fun filled day of fellowship with games, music, and great food hot off the grill. Our Symone Davis sat down with organizer, Erika Rodgers to learn more on today’s community connection.

The BBQ is set to take place Saturday, June 5th from 1-4pm at 209 Beech St in Suffolk.

If you’re interested in making a donation, you can drop items off at the Dream Church in Virginia Beach, this Sunday from 3-5pm. The Mount Suffolk will also be accepting donations.