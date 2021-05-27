Community Connection: Suffolk community-wide BBQ

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY)– Next week, three local churches are teaming up to host a community wide BBQ. That’s right! Expect a fun filled day of fellowship with games, music, and great food hot off the grill. Our Symone Davis sat down with organizer, Erika Rodgers to learn more on today’s community connection.

The BBQ is set to take place Saturday, June 5th from 1-4pm at 209 Beech St in Suffolk.
If you’re interested in making a donation, you can drop items off at the Dream Church in Virginia Beach, this Sunday from 3-5pm. The Mount Suffolk will also be accepting donations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

HR Show on Twitter