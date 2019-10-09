Columbus Day 2019: Area closings, schedule changes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY)- Columbus Day is a national, public holiday observed on the second Monday of every October.

Here’s a list of city and county governments that are closed and/or have changed schedules for Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 14:

CHESAPEAKE

For Columbus Day, all City of Chesapeake offices and courts will be closed. The Chesapeake DMV select at City Hall will be closed. There will be no changes to trash and recycling collection schedules.

HAMPTON

The city says most offices will remain open Monday, Oct. 14, for Columbus Day. There will be no changes to trash and recycling collection.

NEWPORT NEWS

City offices will be open Monday, Oct. 14. Newport News Public Schools will remain open.

NORFOLK

Trash and recycling collection will follow normal schedule. Norfolk Public Schools students will not have class.

PORTSMOUTH

Municipal offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day. There will be no garbage, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, Oct. 14. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

SUFFOLK

Suffolk city offices will close for Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 14. Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 15. There are no changes to trash and recycling collection. Suffolk Public Schools will remain open for classes.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Virginia Beach municipal buildings will remain open on Monday, Oct. 14. City courts will close for Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 14 and will open for normal operations on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Trash, recycling and bulk collections will operate on normal schedule.