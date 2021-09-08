Colonial Downs wraps 2021 racing season, sets new records

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Downs wrapped up their 2021 racing season with a new all-time daily average of wagering and more than $10 million in purse distribution.

“It is so gratifying to see the continued revival of Virginia racing as we mark new all-time handle heights,” said John Marshall, Colonial Downs Group Executive Vice President, Operations. “We have held true to our promise of building Colonial Downs into one of the country’s elite boutique meets. We thank our horsemen, fans and team for doing their part in making it so.”

The 2021 season featured a 21-day racing program, free admission and entertainment developed for the whole family. Officials expanded racing to three days a week for seven weeks this season.

During the 21-day racing period, the total handle was $46,867,078, which generated a record daily handle of $2,231,765. A total of 725 horses were stabled on the grounds that competed in 205 races.

Earlier this year, Colonial Downs Group held a series of job fairs to hire seasonal workers for the summer race season. They offered competitive wages, as well as a $500 bonus to any worker who completes the full summer season.