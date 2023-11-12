NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Need another opportunity to wear an ugly sweater this season?

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform at the Harrison Opera House stage on Sunday, Dec. 3, for a concert benefitting ForKids. Doors open at 2 p.m. for a pre-concert holiday party. The Virginia Symphony Orchestra concert will begin at 3 p.m., and holiday music is scheduled to be performed by the Musicians of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Holiday themed clothing and ugly sweaters are encouraged. Guests can also participate in donating new unwrapped toys to the ForKids Toy Drive, and sing along to Christmas carols.

Children’s tickets are free. Adult tickets are $50 and $100 dollars. Tickets can be purchased at VaFest.org, by calling 757-282-2822 and in person at the Virginia Arts Festival box office.