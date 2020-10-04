VB, Central Business District Association install sidewalk chalk around Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Central Business District Association partnered up with three local artists to create 10 sidewalk chalk art murals in Town Center.

The theme of the initiative is to infuse hope and positivity in the community through pop-up chalk art installations.

“In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” is one of many quotes you’ll find displayed in the Town Center of Virginia Beach this month.

“We wanted to create small moments of hope and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Katie Caraviello, business development and community relations manager at the Town Center.

The CBDA said Caraviello presented the mural idea to the city’s Cultural Arts Department out of a desire to provide a cheerful escape to each passerby that visits Town Center.

“As you wander Town Center and discover these colorful murals and uplifting messages, simply put, we hope it brightens your day,” Caraviello said.

The murals were on display last month and will be on display until Sunday, October 4.

In September, murals were located on city sidewalks near Anthropologie, P.F. Chang’s, Lululemon, The Royal Chocolate, and Pottery Barn.

Until Sunday, murals will be located on city sidewalks near Free People, Macaron Tart, Bluemercury, West Elm, and TASTE.

The city said the installation is free and open to the public. Parking is free in Town Center.

The local artists who help create the murals are Richard Nickel (Magic Dirt), Aimee Bruce (Highonyoursupply), and Victoria Weiss (Butterpop).

The Central Business District Association is an advocate serving for its membership and supports the growth and development of the business community within the Pembroke Strategic Growth Area.

