City of Suffolk gets nutty with display of social distancing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk is going a little nutty during the pandemic, but at least they are practicing safe social distancing.

If you drive past the Visitor Center Pavilion at the corner of North Main Street and Constance Road downtown, you’ll be greeted by two big smiling peanuts and a sign in front that reads, “We may be nuts but we’re doing our part staying six feet apart.”

During these uncertain times and with the first phase of reopening on Friday, Economic Development and Tourism said they wanted to remind the public of the importance of social distancing in their “own unique Suffolk way!”

Latest Posts