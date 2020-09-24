City of Newport News face mask design challenge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is calling on residents to tap into their creative side while promoting the use of personal protective equipment. This week, the city is launching a face mask design challenge.

Residents are invited to submit a design for one of three categories:

Budding Artists: 12 years and under

Young Adult: 12-17

Adult: 18 and above

The top designs in each category will be printed on face masks that will be distributed throughout the Newport News and beyond. Entries will also be featured on the city’s social media pages and in the daily newsletter.

To make the process a little easier, the city has a mask template available for residents to use on their website.

Residents can use markers, crayons, paint or a computer program to create their masterpiece. However, the artwork must be the participant’s own original work.

Submissions are due by Friday, Oct. 16 and should be emailed to maskupnn@nnva.gov. For more information or to use the city’s mask template, visit www.nnva.gov.

