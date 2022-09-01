HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Chesapeake

All City offices, courts, and community centers will be closed on Monday, September 5. Chesapeake Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5.

The Chesapeake Visitors Center will be open on September 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gloucester

Gloucester County offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.

Hampton

All city offices, including libraries, community centers, and neighborhood centers, will be closed on Monday, September 5 for the Labor Day holiday.

There will be no regular recycling, refuse, bulk, or trash collection Monday. Instead, those items will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

There will be no street sweeping in Hampton on Monday, Sept. 5. Monday’s sweeping will take place Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday’s sweeping will take place Friday, Sept. 9.

James City County

James City County offices, facilities, services, libraries and courts will observe the following schedule for the Labor Day holiday:

County Offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Convenience Centers: Closed Monday, Sept. 5

Garbage Transfer Station: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Curbside Recycling: One day delay beginning with Monday, Sept. 5 Monday’s recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, etc.

Libraries: Closed Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5.

Courts: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Newport News

Newport News city offices and libraries will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk city offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, September 6 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, September 2. To schedule a bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk App or online portal or call the Norfolk Cares Assistance Center at (757) 664-6510.

All Norfolk beaches will be open. Lifeguards are on duty Friday – Labor Day, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Community Beach Park. Lifeguards are not on duty at Ocean View Beach Park and Sarah Constant Beach Park.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, September 5 from 8 a.m. – noon to receive waste.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day.

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, September 5. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, September 7. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663.

Golf Courses in Portsmouth will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Golfers should call to ensure availability.

The Splash Park and Cavalier Manor Pool will be open for the last weekend of the season on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4. Pool hours are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Splash Park hours are from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, September 5.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled for the period of September 6-9. TFC Recycling will also conduct its normal recycling collection routes during the period of September 6-9.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open Monday, September 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will not operate on Monday, September 5.

All Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Facilities (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will be closed Monday, September 5. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Curtis R. Milteer Sr. Recreation Center will also be closed Monday.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed from Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, and will reopen on Tuesday, September 6.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, September 5, however, no park attendant will be on duty.

All Suffolk Public Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed on Monday, September 5. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, while the Chuckatuck Library will reopen on Monday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m.

The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, September 5.

The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 5.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned on September 5. The airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will also remain open on Monday, September 5.

Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach has announced that the following places will be closed on Labor Day:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach public libraries TCC/City Joint-Use Library will be closed on Sept. 4, 5 & 6

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts administrative offices and Box Office

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach City Landfill & Resource Recovery Center

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach Farmers Market – Management Office

West Neck Recycling Center

The following locations will, however, be open on Labor Day:

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities – sunrise-sunset

and park facilities – sunrise-sunset Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market will be open. Visit www.vbgov.com/farmersmarket for individual merchant’s store hours.

for individual merchant’s store hours. Visitor Center/Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitor Information Center Kiosk at 24 th Street – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Street – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg will observe Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. All City offices will be closed. This includes the offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street, Quarterpath Recreation Center, Williamsburg Regional Library administrative offices in Stryker Center, and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue.

Williamsburg Library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5.

Garbage will be collected on its regular schedule Monday and Tuesday. Recycling collection will be delayed by one day.

The City Council Work Session, which typically takes place on a Monday, is slated for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Need to pay a City bill when offices are closed? A convenient 24-hour bill payment drop box is located at the front of the Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette St., for City transactions. Payments can also be made online. Drop box payments made on Monday, Sept. 5 will not be posted until Tuesday, Sept. 6.