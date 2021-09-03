City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 15: The U.S. Capitol building is seen past American flags at the base of the Washington Monument on President’s Day, February 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. President’s Day was first observed in 1796 in recognition of George Washingtons birthday, the first President of the United States, which is February 22nd but it was eventually proposed to honor both Washington and President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12th, into one federally recognized holiday on the first Monday in February in 1971. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many cities, county offices and organizations are closing in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Chesapeake

All City offices, courts, and community centers in Chesapeake will be closed on Monday, Sept 6.

Libraries will be closed on Sept 5 and 6.

No changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

Gloucester

Gloucester County offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Hampton

Most city services and offices in Hampton will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. This includes libraries, community centers, the Hampton Aquatic Center, courts, the health department, and social services.

There will be no regular recycling, refuse, bulk, or trash collection Monday. Instead, those items will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

There will be no street sweeping in Hampton on Monday, Sept. 6. Monday’s sweeping will take place Wednesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday’s sweeping will take place Friday, Sept. 10.

The Fort Monroe center will be open from noon – 5 p.m. for kayak/paddle boat rentals.

James City County

James City County offices, facilities, services, libraries and courts will observe the following schedule for the Labor Day holiday:

County Offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 6

James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center: Closed, Monday, Sept. 6

Outdoor Pool and Splash pad Schedule: https://jamescitycountyva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4938

Convenience Centers: Closed Monday, Sept. 6

Garbage Transfer Station: Closed Monday, Sept. 6

Curbside Recycling: One day delay beginning with Monday, Sept. 6. Monday’s recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, etc.

Libraries: Closed Sunday-Monday, Sept. 5-6

Courts: Closed Monday, Sept. 6

Newport News

City Offices – closed Monday, September 6

Libraries – closed Monday, September 6

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, September 6. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., landfill) – closed Saturday, September 4, and Monday, September 6

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s offices, including libraries, recreation centers, and the Parking Customer Service Center at 222 W. Main Street will close on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. The closures include the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse. Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, September 7.

All Norfolk beaches will be open. Lifeguards are on duty daily, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., at Community Beach Park and Sarah Constant Beach Park. Lifeguards are not on duty at Ocean View Beach Park.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, September 7 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, September 3. To schedule a bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk App or online portal or call the Norfolk Cares Assistance Center at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, September 6 from 8 a.m. – noon to receive waste.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth city offices, including libraries, museums, and recreation centers, will be closed on Monday, September 6.

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, September 6. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, September 8. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at 393-8663.

Recreation centers will reopen September 7.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Golfers should call to ensure availability.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, September 6, 2021.

No changes to trash or recycling.

Suffolk Transit will be closed on Monday, September 6.

All Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Facilities (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, King’s Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will be closed Monday, September 6. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Monday. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will also be closed Monday.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, September 6; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, September 6.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed for operations on Monday, September 6. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach has announced that the following places will be closed on Labor Day:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach public libraries TCC/City Joint-Use Library will be closed Sept. 4, 5 & 6

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts administrative offices and Box Office

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach City Landfill & Resource Recovery Center

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach Farmers Market – Management Office

West Neck Recycling Center

The following locations will, however, be open on Labor Day:

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities – sunrise to sunset

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market Open – Individual merchant hours vary (most are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Visitor Information Center – 2100 Parks Ave. – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitor Center/Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Visitor Center Information Kiosks at 24th & 17th streets – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg will observe Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. All City offices will be closed. This includes the offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street, Quarterpath Recreation Center, Williamsburg Regional Library administrative offices in Stryker Center, and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue.

Williamsburg Library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6. Quarterpath Recreation Center will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 4, Sunday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6.

Garbage will be collected on its regular schedule Monday and Tuesday; recycling collection will be delayed by one day.

Need to pay a City bill when offices are closed? A convenient 24-hour bill payment drop box is located at the front of the Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette St., for City transactions. Payments can also be made online. Drop box payments made on Monday, Sept. 6 will not be posted until Tuesday, Sept. 7.