Cities ‘shift gears’ for National Bike to Work Day

Norfolk resident commutes to work for National Bike to Work Day on May 21, 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The third Friday in May is designated as National Bike to Work Day. It falls toward the end of National Bike Month, which was established back in 1956 to encourage bicycling.

Communities from coast-to-coast participate with special bike-centric activities. Hampton Roads was no exception.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer hopped on his bike Friday morning for a 6-mile ride with community members, from the city’s Parks & Rec building to City Hall and back.

There are currently more than 300 miles of bikeways in Virginia Beach, both on-road and off-road.

Earlier this year, the city adopted an Active Transportation Plan . The mobility plan is the bikeways and trails component of the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

For more ways to get involved in Bike Month in Virginia Beach, go to VBgov.com/bikemonth

NORFOLK

In Norfolk, staff with Elizabeth River Trails were out Friday along the trail, handing out swag and cheering on folks biking to work.

The festivities continue Friday night with a “Glow Ride”. Riders of all ages are welcome to attend the free ride, which kicks off from The Plot in the NEON District. Meet at 8 p.m. with the ride leaving by 8:30 p.m. Click here to RSVP.

Meanwhile, Norfolk officials announced this month that the city will be participating in a new electric bike-share program with Lime. Look for the e-bikes to appear around the city in June.

PORTSMOUTH

The City of Portsmouth held a lunchtime community bike ride in honor of Bike to Work Day on Friday. It kicked off from the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.