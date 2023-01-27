NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads audiences will get to experience shows full of human agility, strength and beauty when Cirque Du Soleil comes to town this weekend.

Cirque Du Soleil is coming to the Norfolk Scope Arena from January 26-29 and will bring the story of Corteo to life. The show consists of 120 people, including 53 performers from around the globe.

Corteo tells the story of a clown dreaming about his own funeral. The company has performed this story since its’ debut in 2005.

“He’s dreaming about all of the people coming to say goodbye to him and then throughout the show we get to meet all the people that were involved in his life,” said Alison Crawford, Coreo’s Artistic Director.

Crawford said the show took around a year and a half to create, from the beginning talks with Director Daniele Finzi Pasca to the show opening. She said the show includes many different acts for audiences to enjoy.

“We have quite a few different acts; aerial, floor, flying, circling all kinds of stuff,” Crawford said.

For the first time in Cirque Du Soleil’s history, the audience seating will be split in two, putting the stage in the center. The new set design makes for a more intimate, interactive experience for viewers. Crawford gave an example of how the performance uses the design to its benefit.

“One of our little people, the clowness is actually attached to helium balloons and she is flown into the audience and she interacts with the audience,” Crawford explained.

Not only is the set design unique, but Corteo’s Head of Wardrobe, Catherine Duval, says her team has put a lot of effort and time into the costume for the show.

“In wardrobe I think we do miracles,” said Catherine Duval, Corteo’s Head of Wardrobe. “In total it’s over 2,500 pieces but active for one show I will say it’s between 700 and 800 costumes per show that we will use.”

Crawford said Corteo’s different elements set it apart from other circus shows.

“It’s elegant, it’s rich, it’s colorful and every component is as important to make the show one.”

Tickets are available for purchase at the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit SevenVenues.com.