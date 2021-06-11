Cinema Cafe celebrating National Cinema Week with series of special events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cinema Cafe announced on Friday they are participating in the first-ever Cinema Week in June.

The week is meant to re-engage moviegoers after many theaters were closed over the past year. The weeklong celebrations kick off on June 22 and run through June 27.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the wonder of the big screen experience with our longtime

fans and friends, at what we hope and plan to make an annual event,” said Caitlin

Walker, Marketing Director for Cinema Cafe.

Events and promotions during Cinema Week include:

June 22: Free Popcorn Day

June 23: Wacky Wednesday Discount Ticket Day

June 24: Swag Day

June 25: Premier of F9 The Fast Saga

June 26: Featured Car Show (Edinburgh, Kemps River, & Chester locations)

June 27: Any Giving Sunday

“Movie theaters connect us. They are where stories are shared and discussed in a communal experience,” said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. “There’s nostalgia there. It’s where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies.”

