Chrysler Museum to host virtual mental health event as part of Edvard Munch exhibition

Chrysler Museum of Art illuminated with green for mental awareness. May 1, 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum has teamed up with a local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer a virtual mental health program.

The panel discussion was originally planned to go in part with the museum’s exhibition on Edvard Munch, the artist behind “The Scream,” however the plans have transitioned to an online format due to the ongoing museum closures in Virginia.

In addition to its panel discussion, the Chrysler has joined other buildings downtown to illuminate its towers with green lights from May 1 to May 10 in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The virtual mental health panel discussion is scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, and will also be broadcast live on the Chrysler Facebook Page, and shared by NAMI and Hampton Roads Pride.

The Munch exhibition also now has a virtual curator’s tour available with Lloyd DeWitt, so digital visitors can explore the show.

To learn more about the scheduled panel discussion, click here.

