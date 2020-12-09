Chrysler Museum of Art’s 2nd Annual Bake Off

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all bakers! This holiday season, the Chrysler Museum of Art is bringing back its popular baking competition — Chrysler Bake Off.

“Baking shows/bake-offs are a huge hit on TV. Last year, we decided to ride the wave and create something new for the museum,” said Erik Neil, Director of the Chrysler Museum of Art.

Due to the pandemic, the bake-off will be a virtual event. Participants are invited to create an edible masterpiece inspired by a work of art in Chrysler’s collection, which they can view in person or online.

“There no set criteria. Most of the entries we got last year were either cookies or cakes, but there’s no limit in regards to the type of baked good participants can whip up for the competition,” said Neil.

Bakers must enter into one of three categories: professional, amateurs, and kids (ages 6 to 16). Once submitted, all entries will be judged by Neil, Patrick Evans-Hylton — owner and founder of Virginia Eats + Drinks, and Virginia Beach Councilwoman Mamie Johnson.

The first-prize winner for each category will receive a cake stand handmade by an artist from the Chrysler Museum Perry Glass Studio and a Chrysler gift card. Runners-up will receive a Household Membership and a gift card to the Chrysler Museum and Glass Studio.

Participants can submit up to five images and an optional video at chrysler.org/bakeoff. Submissions are accepted online through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 EST. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.