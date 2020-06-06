Chrysler Museum of Art to reopen June 20; social distancing guidelines apply

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Chrysler Museum of Art is scheduled to reopen to the public with new guidelines for social distancing guidelines on Saturday, June 20.

From June 16 to June 19, the museum says members will get an early opportunity to visit the Museum, prior to the public opening.

Officials will limit the number of people in the facilities to 25 percent of normal capacity. To help maintain the limits, the museum will offer free “timed” tickets that can be reserved online in advance.

The following new guidelines have been adopted for the safety of visitors and staff:

For visitors

Face coverings: Visitors ages 3 and up are required to wear a face-covering for the safety of visitors and staff. Disposable masks will be available with a recommended donation of $2.

Reserving tickets: The museum will be using free timed tickets that stagger entry in half-hour increments. Tickets can be reserved at chrysler.org and by calling the museum at (757) 664-6200.

Gallery hosts will monitor entries and exits, if capacity allows, If the museum is at capacity, a standby line will be established. Visitors will be required to stand 6 feet apart while they wait.

Ticket scanning: Visitors will be able to scan their own tickets at the Welcome Desk. Admission continues to be free.

Visitor guides will be available for pick up but will not be reused. A new digital version will be available for personal mobile devices.

Safety precautions at the museum

The use of a face-covering is mandatory for employees, volunteers and vendors until further notice.

Plexiglas barriers will be used to protect employees and guests from direct contact at the Welcome Desk, Glass Studio Welcome Desk, Education Lounge, and the Museum Shop.

There will be regular cleaning of frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Employees who test positive for COVID-19, are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have had close contact with a person experiencing symptoms or diagnosed with COVID-19 are required to stay home for at least 14 days.

The museum will restrict professional travel until further notice.

The museum says they will operate 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The museum says on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the hours will be 10-11:30 a.m. will be for visitors over 60 and those who are at higher risk for illness.

For a full list of social distancing guidelines and for activities at the Chrysler Museum click here.

