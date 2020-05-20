Chrysler Museum in Norfolk offers online art education

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Enjoy the Chrysler Museum of Art and all it has to offer from the comfort of your couch through their new online education programming, “Chrysler at Home.”

“We have family friendly activities, there are games to download, as well as virtual tours of the galleries,” said Robin Rogers, Glass Studio Manager and Program Director.

The furnace at the Chrysler Glass Studio isn’t up and running, but you can still enjoy the magic of glassblowing by checking out the video archive of their Third Thursday performance series.

“It happens every month. It’s an evening where we use glass in new and different ways for an audience to create an experience,” said Rogers.

This week will be the studio’s first virtual Third Thursday. Guests will learn about the origins of the weekly performances through a live conversation led by Rogers. After his presentation, chat with the team to get more information on the studio and share your favorite performance memories.

The first virtual Third Thursday is May 21 at 8 p.m. Tune in via Zoom. The link can be found on the Chrysler Museum of Art Facebook Page.

