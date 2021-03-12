Chrysler Museum hosting wearable arts fashion show inspired by exhibit currently on display

The Chrysler Museum of Art in Downtown Norfolk is hosting a livestreamed Wearable Art Fashion Show at 7 p.m. on March 12. (Photo credit: Chrysler Museum of Art)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Looking for something to do Friday night? How about attending a local fashion show – from the comfort of your home.

Students from The Governor’s School for the Arts will show off their designs on a catwalk at The Chrysler Museum of Art. The Wearable Arts Fashion Show is inspired by the Edward Steichen: In Exaltation of Flowers exhibit, which is on display at the Chrysler now until May 30.

The fashion show will be live streamed on the museum’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. on March 12.

After the show, the creations presented on the runway will then be on temporary display in the Chrysler’s Margaret Shepherd Ray Family and Student Gallery from April 6 through May 2.

