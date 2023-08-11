NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian Chris Tucker is stopping in Norfolk on his first stand-up tour in more than a decade.

The Norfolk show will be on Sunday, September 10 at Chrysler Hall. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and start at $36.50 before fees.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour,” Tucker said.

The 51-year-old is of course best known for his starring roles alongside Jackie Chan in the “Rush Hour” series. He most recently had a major role in “Air,” the movie about Nike signing Michael Jordan.

“The Legend Tour” will visit 30 cities starting in September, starting in North Charleston, South Carolina. Norfolk’s actually the second stop.

Here’s the full list of tour dates: