NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian Chris Tucker is stopping in Norfolk on his first stand-up tour in more than a decade.
The Norfolk show will be on Sunday, September 10 at Chrysler Hall. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and start at $36.50 before fees.
“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour,” Tucker said.
The 51-year-old is of course best known for his starring roles alongside Jackie Chan in the “Rush Hour” series. He most recently had a major role in “Air,” the movie about Nike signing Michael Jordan.
“The Legend Tour” will visit 30 cities starting in September, starting in North Charleston, South Carolina. Norfolk’s actually the second stop.
Here’s the full list of tour dates:
- Fri Sep 08 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- Sun Sep 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
- Wed Sep 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
- Fri Sep 22 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
- Sun Sep 24 – Durham, NC – DPAC
- Sat Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland
- Tue Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
- Wed Oct 04 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
- Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Sat Oct 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre
- Tue Oct 10 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre Columbus
- Wed Oct 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center
- Thu Oct 12 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square
- Wed Oct 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
- Thu Oct 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
- Sun Oct 22 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts
- Thu Oct 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- Wed Nov 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Sat Nov 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- Tue Nov 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater
- Wed Nov 08 – Kansas City, MO – Music Hall Kansas City
- Tue Nov 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater
- Wed Nov 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- Fri Nov 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- Wed Nov 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- Sat Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Mon Dec 04 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Thu Dec 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Tue Jan 09 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
- Fri Jan 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre