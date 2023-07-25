CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Wednesday marks the 97th anniversary of Chincoteague’s famous Pony Swim.

The ponies are expected to swim the channel from Assateague to Chincoteague sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department says. That’s when it’s slack tide, the roughly 20-30 minute window when the tide’s not moving in or out.

Ponies make their way out of the Assateague Channel during the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim in 2017 (Photo courtesy of Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

The ponies will come ashore at Pony Swim Lane, just south of Veterans Memorial Park (7427 Memorial Park Drive) on the east end of the island.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce says there is no charge for parking (or for seeing the ponies swim), but you’ll want to get there early to find parking at several designated lot (handicap parking only available at the city’s municipal center on the northern end of the island, and make your way down via a shuttle service that begins at 5 a.m.

The shuttle and parking map (Courtesy of Chincoteague Chamber)

All parking at Veterans Memorial Park is for tour buses, the chamber says.

You can also watch the swim via kayak/charter boater rental, but you’ll want book those ahead of time (the chamber says to call them at 757-336-6161 for assistance).

If you don’t want to go all the way down to the swim site, you can also watch the ponies on their parade route up to the carnival grounds on Main Street. The ponies typically rest for about 45 minutes to an hour after the swim before the parade.

Saltwater Cowboys parade ponies through town during Pony Penning in 2017 (Photo courtesy of Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Following tradition, the first foal that comes ashore during the swim is named King Neptune or Queen Neptune, and will be given away in a raffle at the carnival grounds at 7 p.m. You must have a ticket and be present to win.

Thursday will then bring the pony auction at the carnival grounds. The annual tradition not only raises money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, but helps prevent pony overpopulation on Assateague Island. The “buy back” ponies, which get returned to Assateague after the auction, are usually the most popular.

A pony finishes swimming across the Assateague Channel during the 93rd annual pony swim in 2018 in Chincoteague. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Then on Friday, the ponies take the same parade route in reverse and make the swim back over to Assateague (the exact swim time hasn’t been announced).

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival meanwhile goes through Saturday night, with a fireworks show capping things off at 10 p.m. Saturday. You can read more about Pony Penning Week and the carnival on the Chincoteague Chamber’s website. Follow the fire company for more updates.