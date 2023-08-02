NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chilean Navy tall ship Esmeralda is coming to Norfolk this August.

Norfolk FestEvents announced the ship will be docked next to Waterside from Sunday, August 6 to Thursday, August 10. Norfolk’s actually the ship’s only U.S. port stop during its 2023 training sail cruise.

The 372-foot vessel will be open to the public for free tours at these times before it leaves at 4 p.m. on August 10.

Sunday, August 6: 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The ship, which launched in 1953, carries a crew of more than 300 and acts as a floating embassy for Chile. It’s visited Norfolk multiple times in the past, with the last stop in June 2017 for Harborfest.