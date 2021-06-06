Children’s Museum of Virginia reopening Wednesday

191012-N-OQ778-1038 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 12, 2019) A child tries on a fire protection suit at the Children’s Museum of Virginia as part of 2019 Fleet Week Hampton Roads, Oct. 12. Fleet Week honors the sacrifices and contributions of Sailors, past and present, who are our neighbors, volunteers and citizens who actively work each day to enhance the quality of life for area residents, and recognizes Hampton Roads as “America’s Navy Town.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kody A. Phillips)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth will reopen to the public on June 9 for the first time since the pandemic started.

“We want you to know that we are here to guide you through this re-opening process, in as smooth and seamless way as possible,” they said on their website. “Since we’ve been temporarily closed the staff has worked diligently to ensure that upon your return families and caregivers will continue to be creative, engaged, and inspired, but most of all have fun – only in a much safer and healthier environment.”

Tickets to the museum are $8, except for members and children under 2 who can both get in for free.

Once the museum reopens, they will be open Wednesday – Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. They will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.