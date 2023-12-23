NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Dec. 23, children in Norfolk were able to take home a brand new ride as part of a Holiday Bike Drive.

The drive was hosted by NewMan Fitness Foundation, Inc., for its fourth year giving away new bikes and helmets to families facing difficult times, during the holidays.

The event was held inside the MacArthur Center from 12-4 p.m., and had bike building demos, crafts, games and refreshments, the Foundation wrote in an email.

Children got to experience riding a bike for the first time.

“We believe every child deserves to create cherished childhood memories,” the foundation states.