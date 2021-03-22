Chesapeake Native, Patrice Covington, stars in Nat Geo’s ‘Genius: Aretha’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake native Patrice Covington is an Emmy award-winning actress best known for her role as Squeak in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple.



On Sunday, Patrice made her television series debut in the highly anticipated NatGeo anthology series “Genius: Aretha,” where she plays Erma Franklin, legendary singer activist and sister to Aretha Franklin, played by Cynthia Erivo and also stars Courtney B. Vance.

The actress discusses what she learned about Erma Franklin through this project, the women who inspire her, and advice she has for up-and-coming entertainers.

Episode 3 of NatGeo anthology series Genius: Aretha will air this Sunday at 9 p.m. on the National Geographic Channel.