Chesapeake K9 units host demo for local kids

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Just after 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, young Chesapeake residents anxiously filed into the Greenbrier Library.

The group was there to watch police demonstrations of local K9’s officers.

The kids went through a brief slideshow presented by Senior Police Officer James Duncan.

It wasn’t long before the kids hurried out back to see the K9’s in action.

Officer Duncan suited up in protective gear and let the dogs take him down for a good half hour.

“We love talking about our dogs, we say all the time that we have the best job on the planet.” Chesapeake Police K9 Unit

