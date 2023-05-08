CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Jubilee organizers are promising several new acts this year when the annual fair returns May 18-21 at Chesapeake City Park.

They include “Hot Dog” pig races and Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review, a western-themed carnival group that features sword swallowing, fire eating and knife throwing.

“Who doesn’t love the pig races?” said Jubilee Executive Director Stephanie Welke in a press release Monday. “Tommy’s Wild West Review is hysterical; it’s a perfect show for the whole family.”

Welke says each of the acts are free with admission, with multiple performances daily.

Other attractions include the fireworks display on Saturday night, presented by Zambelli Internationale, the Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band, Second Helping, on Sunday, and the Kiwanis Club’s Shrimp Feast on Thursday, May 18 starting at $45 in advance.

Tickets to the main Jubilee are $3 per person. For more information on the event, including the full performance schedule, visit chesapeakejubilee.org.