CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Jubilee is returning this May after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

The spring festival at Chesapeake City Park will run from May 19-22. Admission is $3 per person.

“We have some amazing talent in store for our guests this year thanks to our sponsor Dollar Tree,” said Jubilee Executive Director Stephanie Welke. “The Fearless Flores Family from America’s Got Talent will be performing live shows, including the world famous motorcycle Globe of Death, several times a day and we have an incredible, one of a kind, Wolves of the World Show that showcases those beautiful

animals and their role in American history.”

There will be many carnival rides from Amusements of America, with one of the largest portable roller coasters in the country in the Crazy Mouse, organizers say.

Other musical performers include Pink Floyd tribute band Beach Floyd, the J.D. Dilvia Band and the Mike Proffitt Band.

Organizers say the festival is know for having one of the biggest fireworks displays in the southeast. Zambelli Internationale do the honors on Saturday night.

For more information and to buy tickets go to chesapeakejubilee.org