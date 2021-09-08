Chesapeake Bay Foundation restarts outdoor education program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is set to welcome teachers and students back to outdoor education programs this fall.

“Our education program’s mantra has always been to ‘learn outside,’ so we’re thrilled to get back on the Bay as well as the watershed’s rivers and trails to teach, learn, and explore with students in person,” said Tom Ackerman, CBF’s Vice President of Education. “We are eager to make up for the opportunities students have missed with us during the last 18 months, However, our priority has always been the health of our participants.”

The program was first developed in the early 1970s and welcomed over one million students before the program was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

All CBF programs will take place outdoors and require masks when social distancing isn’t possible, such as on boats. In addition, students will be required to undergo a health check 24 hours before attending a day program.

Those attending overnight programs but be vaccinated and wear masks when indoors, with exceptions made for eating and sleeping.

CBF officials say that all of their educators have been vaccinated.

For more information about the programs, visit their website.