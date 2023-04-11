VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A new race will coming to the Oceanfront this Labor Day Weekend.

The Inaugural Chartway Credit Union Virginia Beach 10 Miler will take place on September 2 and 3, and will offer a 5K, 10 Miler, or the option to run both with the “Live the Life Challenge”.

The race will also be in conjunction with the popular Virginia Beach Oceanfront Concert Series.

Runners and guests will also be able to take part in the post-race celebration, which will include live music, drinks, and food.

“We are thrilled to add this new branded road race to our schedule with the ongoing support of the City of Virginia Beach and Chartway Credit Union. It’s their support that sets the pace for the next great running event in Virginia Beach for both locals and visitors alike,” Race Director Jerry Frostick says.

For over two decades, the Oceanfront would host the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series over Labor Day weekend. Organizers of the race announced in July, 2021 that race would be ending after two decades.

Lottery entry for the Chartway Credit Union Virginia Beach 10 Miler is now open and those interested in participating can register online. The race is limited to 7,500 participants. General registration based on open spots will open on Apr. 24.

More information about the course route and the post-race celebration will be available in the next few months.