Chartway American Music Festival – Virtual Edition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This year, the 27th Annual Chartway Federal Credit Union American Music Festival will not be at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Due to COVID-19, the celebration will be moved to the virtual stage.

The event is sponsored by the City of Virginia Beach, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Virginia Lottery and is produced by IMGoing. For the concert, organizers reached out to national acts who aren’t new to the AMF stage.

“We’ve reached out to artists who’ve played the festival in the past and asked them to submit recordings of songs that we could package together into a show,” Mike Hilton, program and marketing director of IMGoing.

This year’s line up includes:

John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls

Bret Michaels

Marc Roberge of O.A.R.

Michael Franti

Moon Taxi

Trevor Young of SOJA

Phil Vassar

Larkin Poe

Carbon Leaf

The free online AMF virtual concert will be broadcast on Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. In addition, concert-goers can re-watch the show on Saturday, Oct. 3 on FOX 43 from 5-6 p.m.

Links for the concert broadcast are:

YouTube — www.youtube.com/visitvabeach

Facebook — www.facebook.com/visitvabeach

www.facebook.com/liveonatlantic

WAVY TV10 — www.wavy.com

Latest Posts: