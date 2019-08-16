Challenge your friends in a cornhole tournament supporting the Navy SEAL Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Is cornhole your game? Then, here’s a chance to put your skills to use for a great cause.

Insight Global, in support of the Navy SEAL Foundation, is holding an inaugural cornhole tournament this weekend and all proceeds will benefit the foundation.

Tickets are $30/person at the door ($20 in advance at this link), which covers your entry into the tournament, beer and food.

The winner of the tournament will receive a cash prize of $1000 and bragging rights among their friends.

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2019
Time: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: Ballyhoos, 2865 Lynnhaven Drive, Virginia Beach, 23451

