Celebrity chef Jacoby Ponder teaching healthy cooking classes at Norfolk public library

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Public Library is hosting a series of cooking classes focused on healthy eating taught by celebrity chef Jacoby Ponder.

He has nearly two decades of culinary experience, and has prepared meals for many famous people like President George H.W. Bush and actor Bruce Willis.

Chef Jacoby also appeared on the Food Network shows “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”

The classes run through April and focus on different topics depending on the month.

The next class in February focuses on heart-healthy cooking. It’s February 13 at 2 p.m.

The classes in March center on diabetes-friendly meals. The ones in April are all about food consumption and smart shopping. Finally in May, the classes focus on vitamins and minerals.

Each class is held at the Blyden Branch on East Princess Anne Road.

Space is limited and registration is required. To sign up, call (757) 441- 2852.